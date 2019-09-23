Dodger broadcaster Tim Neverett talks baseball in Las Vegas…and more

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett talked to Ron Futrell of 8 News Now about Major League Baseball in Las Vegas and a variety of other topics.

Neverett worked in Las Vegas for the Las Vegas Stars and 51’s minor league baseball along with broadcasting jobs with the Las Vegas Thunder of the International Hockey League and the UNLV football team.

In MLB he worked with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox before taking the job with the Dodgers.

This is the unedited version of the interview that was done on the field at Dodger Stadium Friday September 20, 2019.