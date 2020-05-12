County to open large pickleball complex at Sunset Park

PORTLAND, ME – JULY 5: Players inch closer to the net during a doubles match at the Atlantic Regional Tournament on Friday at The Racket and Fitness Center in Portland. From the left, the players are: Jean Brown, Cindy Owings-Hutchison (cq), Hongmei Cai and Carolyn Morrison. Owings-Hutchison and Brown won the match. (Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and staff broke ground on a 24-court championship pickleball tournament complex today in the northwest area of popular Sunset Park. The facility will open by spring 2021.

The design includes the 24 courts, lighting, restroom, water fountains, a tournament building, shade structures, fencing, PA system, picnic tables and benches. The location of the Sunset Park pickleball tournament courts is near the intersection of Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue, just south of the existing tennis courts.

Joining the commissioner in the groundbreaking were Parks and Recreation Director Dan Hernandez and Tara Carrell, an administrator in our Real Property Management department.

Sunset Park is the crown jewel of the local park system and consistently ranks as Las Vegas’ most popular park in poll after poll. Two-thirds of its 324 acres are developed and its rural character is an unmistakable part of its charm. It has miles of walking trails, a small lake stocked with fish and the last remaining sand dunes in Las Vegas. The largest and the most distinguished park in the County system, Sunset Park is an oasis in the desert offering something for everyone including tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, softball fields, a disc golf course, a dog park, walking and jogging trails and more. Group and individual shaded picnic areas attract families and organizations throughout the year. Sunset Park hosts numerous special events, including a Clark County signature event, the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Sunset Park was once home to early ranchers. The Paiute tribe inhabited the site a thousand years ago and greeted visitors who sought to trade seeds, nuts and turquoise.