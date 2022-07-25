Yana Wilson of Coronado High School won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronado High School’s Yana Wilson earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach next year on Saturday, winning the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship.

Wilson, 15, beat 14-year-old Gianna Clemente 3-and-2 in the 36-hole final at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

After pulling even with a birdie win on the par-5 27th, Wilson took the lead by parring the par-4 28th hole. She took the par-3 31s and par-5 33rd with birdies and ended the match with a par halve on the par-3 34th hole.

Wilson, who trains at Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, won the individual Nevada State high school 5A title and helped Coronado to the team title.

She became the second Nevadan to win the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, after Bishop Gorman’s Inbee Park 20 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.