CONCACAF Gold Cup Final inside Allegiant Stadium sells out in record time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas once again is showing the rest of the world that is a soccer town.

Concacaf announced Friday that the 2021 Gold Cup Final, scheduled for Aug. 1 inside Allegiant Stadium, sold out in only 90 minutes.

The federation said this becomes the fastest sellout in tournament history and the first of a sporting event inside the Raiders’ home. All general seating tickets sold in an hour and a half. A crowd of more than 60,000 fans is expected.

“After a week that saw a compelling Concacaf Nations League Final attended by a capacity crowd and viewed on TV by millions of fans, we look forward to what will surely be an unforgettable 2021 Gold Cup this summer,” said Concacaf General Secretary, Philippe Moggio.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup Final is another marquee event at Allegiant Stadium and we’re excited that the event sold out in record time,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The success of the Gold Cup Final speaks volumes about the allure of Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for global sports and entertainment.”

Tickets for the group stage and the knockout games are still available by visiting https://www.concacaf.com/gold-cup/tickets/.

In the history of this competition, Mexico is the most successful team with eight Gold Cup titles, followed by the USA with six and Canada with one.