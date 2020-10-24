Colin Kaepernick highlights Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame class

RENO, NEV. (KLAS) — Three stars from the Nevada Wolfpack’s 2010 “Dream Team” and a trio of basketball standouts make up the 2020 Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame class, the athletic department announced Friday.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick highlights the class, which includes running back Vai Taua and defensive end Dontay Moch accompanying him from one of the best football teams in school history. Kaepernick and Moch both earned WAC Player of the Year awards and Taua is the second all-time leading rusher in school history.

On the basketball side, Luke Babbitt, Armon Johnson and Dellena Criner round out the class. Babbitt and Johnson were both hometown stars for the Wolfpack, while Criner ranks as one of the top players in school history on the women’s side.

“The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history,” said athletics director Doug Knuth. “This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can’t wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers.”

Due to COVID-19, an official induction dinner will not be held this fall. The athletics department will work towards a celebration ceremony when it is safer to do so in the future.