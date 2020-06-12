Colin Kaepernick enlisted to help craft policies at UNR, university says

RENO — UNR plans to bring Colin Kaepernick back to the campus where he attended college and craft policies to make the campus better for black students, faculty and staff.

The announcement came in response to national protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. University President Marc Johnson said he could not elaborate on when the former NFL quarterback might be brought back to the university.

Johnson says the university plans a public review of campus policing protocols.

Protests over Floyd have reignited conversations about oppression and have drawn correlations to Kaepernick’s efforts to raise awareness about oppression.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed regret and apologized for the way the league handled Kaepernick’s protest — kneeling during the national anthem — but the issue continues to ignite controversy.