Club León rallies to top Sounders 3-2 in Leagues Cup final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ángel Mena scored twice in the second half, and Club León rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

The eight-team, single-elimination competition between teams in Liga MX and Major League Soccer concluded with a Mexican side again lifting the trophy.

The tournament debuted in 2019 with Cruz Azul winning the title and was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead on Cristian Roldan’s goal in the 48th minute. Mena scored his first goal in the 61st minute and his second 20 minutes later on a penalty kick.