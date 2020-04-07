Classic Golden Knights games reairing on AT&T SportsNet April 7-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic putting a halt to the sports world, the Golden Knights most memorable games will continue to be seen locally.

The AT&T SportsNet announced Monday the network will continue airing Golden Knights games, VGK Classic Re-Airs, through April 15. The Golden Knights classic games will begin on April 7 and will air in their entirety.

The game that will be featured on April 7 will be the team’s 100th win in franchise history, as the Golden Knights blanked Marc Andre Fleury’s former team the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-0.

Additional games will include some of the biggest VGK moments from the 2019-20 season that aired on AT&T SportsNet.

All of the VGK Classic Re-Airs will be televised on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas and will be available on DIRECTV channel 684, DISH channel 414, Cox channels 313 (SD) and 1313 (HD) and CenturyLink channels 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD).

AT&T SportsNet will continue to air episodes of Knight Life throughout the month, with all-day marathons set for April 12 and 14 leading up to the respective games aired at 7 p.m. PT.