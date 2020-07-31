City of Las Vegas suspends sports field permits for three organizations due to violations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas has suspended three sports field permit holders due to violations of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive concerning safe play. The organizations are as follows:

Las Vegas Soccer League

Las Vegas Valley Soccer League

Escuela de Football

Suspensions will be in effect from Aug. 1 until Aug. 15. The city says if they choose to use a field during this period, their permits will be suspended through the entirety of the fall season.

The organization’s violations include:

Youth games being played (only practices are allowed at this time under the directive)

Youth games being played under an adult league permit

Spectators present at games

No face coverings worn where required

Over the last week, compliance ambassadors saw the violations occur at Mike Morgan Family Park, Ed Fountain park and Las Vegas Wash Park.

The city says some leagues under the suspended permits will be impacted, but that may not be the case for all of them.

If you would like more information or have a question about your specific league, please contact league offices.