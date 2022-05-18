LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chelsea FC and Club América will play in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 16.

Tickets to the match will go on sale Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

It will be the third game ever between Chelsea and Club América, all in the United States. Previous matches:

2009: Chelsea defeated Club América 2-0 in Dallas with nearly 60,000 fans in attendance.

Chelsea defeated América 2-1 in Stanford, Calif., in front of nearly 50,000 fans

Former French national Florent Malouda scored a goal in each of the matches.

The announcement comes a day after fans found out that Real Madrid and Barcelona will play in Las Vegas this summer. More details on that match haven’t been released.

Chelsea FC is the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Champion, and Club América is Mexico’s winningest team. The match is part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches across the United States. The series concludes with a stateside derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on July 23. Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC will host Arsenal FC on July 20, while Charlotte FC today announced the club will host Chelsea FC on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium has become a regular host of marquee soccer competitions, including the 2021 Leagues Cup Final and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Final, which became the fastest sellout in tournament history (90 minutes) and first sellout for a sporting event at Allegiant Stadium.

Chelsea, the two-time Champions League and six-time English Premier League champions, features World Cup bound stars such as American striker Christian Pulisic, Belgium goal-scorer Romelu Lukaku, England National Team’s standout Mason Mount as well as Senegalise Africa Cup of Nations champion Edouard Mendy.

Club América, winner of more league championships than any other Mexican club (13), and the most international club titles in Concacaf (7), is led by four-time World Cup veteran Mexican National Team goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and goal-scorers Henry Martin and Roger Martinez.