Chase Briscoe wins rain-delayed Xfinity race at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Briscoe won the rain-delayed Xfinity Series race Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR was able to complete 50 of the 200 laps Saturday before rain washed out the event and pushed its conclusion to after the Cup race Sunday.

Briscoe had led 27 of the 50 laps Saturday, then resumed his domination in the conclusion. In all, he led five times for a race-high 89 laps in his Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

It is the third career Xfinity Series win for Briscoe, a rising star in Ford’s development program. Austin Cindric was second for Team Penske and a 1-2 finish for Ford.