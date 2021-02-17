CCSD student athletes remain benched, while others allowed to resume contact sports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Nevada school athletes are thrilled with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s new directives on high school contact sports and allowing football to return in some districts.

But many athletes are still sidelined.

In the state, 16 school districts, charter schools and private schools will be allowed to play spring football. Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran will be playing, as well as schools in Moapa, Reno and Northern Nevada.

Clark County School District (CCSD) schools are benched, though, with no full contact sports. CCSD officially opted out, saying no sports until face-to-face instruction. This keeps thousands of Southern Nevada kids from playing fall sports in the spring.

8 Sports Now spoke with Rich Muraco, head football coach at Liberty High, about his reaction to the issue.

It’s a decision that affects the most student athletes, as fall sports have the most participants of all seasons.