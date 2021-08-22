Cashless payment system goes down at Allegiant Stadium during WWE Summer Slam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer Slam saw a few hiccups at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

The stadium’s official cashless payment system went down during the wrestling match.

Shift4 Payments tweeted Saturday that there was a nationwide processing outage, which was resolved later Saturday night.

Since Allegiant Stadium is entirely cashless, concessions were shut down during the outage.

In a separate tweet, the company said, “Even though Shift4 did not cause tonight’s processing outage, we will make it right and compensate all of our customers for the lost revenue. We will always do right by our customers.”

The company told customers to watch for an email.

