Cashless payment system goes down at Allegiant Stadium during WWE Summer Slam

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer Slam saw a few hiccups at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.

The stadium’s official cashless payment system went down during the wrestling match.

Shift4 Payments tweeted Saturday that there was a nationwide processing outage, which was resolved later Saturday night.

It's important to note that TSYS is not a Shift4 company. TSYS is a third-party platform owned by Global Payments that makes up a large portion of the US payments infrastructure. — Shift4 Payments (@Shift4Payments) August 22, 2021

Since Allegiant Stadium is entirely cashless, concessions were shut down during the outage.

In a separate tweet, the company said, “Even though Shift4 did not cause tonight’s processing outage, we will make it right and compensate all of our customers for the lost revenue. We will always do right by our customers.”

The company told customers to watch for an email.