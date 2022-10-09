LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay was on the verge of shooting 59 in Saturday’s third round at the TPC Summerlin course. He missed his 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole and had to settle for a 60.

But he still has a share of the lead with Tom Kim, 20, entering the final day of the Shriners Children’s Open.

Kim had five birdies over his last six holes and shot 62. That’s the kind of round it was for many playing on Saturday. There were nine scores of 64 or better.

Cantlay and Kim are three shots ahead of everyone else.

Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of his first sub-60 round.

Kim, the Wyndham Championship winner, birdied five of his last six holes, sticking a wedge to 2 feet on the 18th, for a 62 that put him in a tie with Cantlay at 19-under 194.

The group three shots back included Mito Pereira (67) and Matthew Ne Smith (63), with defending champion Sungjae Im (63) another shot behind.