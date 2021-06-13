Broncos DE Von Miller hosts annual ‘Pass Rush Summit’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is the perfect host city, even for AFC West rivals.

Future hall of famer Von Miller held his 5th annual Pass Rush Summit, and 13 NFL defenders shared tricks of their trade. It was the ultimate display of football fellowship.

The precision… the passion…

At times, they looked like 6’4” muscle-bound dudes practicing the salsa.

The pass rush has been perfected by Von Miller. He has eight Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP and so much knowledge. It was only right to hold a summit for sack artists.

There were no teams. The Pass Rush Summit is the place where talent talks technique and torturing the quarterback.

There was peace in the AFC West — as Broncos, Chiefs and Raiders gathered for a tackling Ted Talk.