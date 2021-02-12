Bringing Fans Back: Sight of empty stadiums, arenas could change in Las Vegas soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the strangest sights we’ve seen during the pandemic is empty stadiums and arenas. It’s been odd to see T-Mobile and the Las Vegas Ballpark empty.

But on Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he is loosening some restrictions for the first time since November. This means we could see fans in a limited capacity in indoor establishments, including T-Mobile, the ballpark, Thomas & Mack Center and Allegiant Stadium, to name a few.

This is music to sports fans ears, as more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 figures continue to decline. Many across the valley cannot wait to safely cheer on their local teams in person for the first time since March.

“It’s about time. It’s awesome,” said fans Doug and Laurie Drentlow. “It’s so much more fun to watch in person. It’s so much better in person than it is on TV. We can’t hide from this. We have to open up. We got to get back to hockey, c’mon.”

“As long as the safety is there and they have everything mapped out, the government is comfortable putting us out there? Yeah, I can’t wait to get the community going again,” said fan Justin Teatague. “Because when the Knights did come out here, they brought us all together. Fell a little short, but that was a great season. At least the community coming together and the traffic coming in and out. As far as the lower league teams, I’m still excited because the dollar beer nights were awesome.”

A majority of the sports organizations said they are still working on submitting a proposal, but Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell said they are seeking the maximum allowed at 20%, which would be around 25,000 fans.