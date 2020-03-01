Boulder City sharpshooter qualifies for Olympics

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — It’s a first for the city of Boulder City. They now have their first Olympian in history.

Lexi Lagan won the Olympic Trials for the Women’s 25m Sport Pistol in Georgia earlier this week.

In Olympic pistol events, participants aim at a target with concentric circles, with those closer to the center earning more points.

The 25m pistol is an event for women only in which the target is aimed at with one hand from the standing position. The event comprises 60 shots, split evenly between rounds of precision shooting and rapid shooting. This is a test of athletes’ ability at both formats.

Lagan will head to Tokyo this summer to try and bring back an Olympic medal.