Bishop Gorman head football coach resigns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a season that ended with their first in-state loss in more than a decade, the top dog at Bishop Gorman is officially out. Head coach Kenny Sanchez announced he has resigned from his position at the school.

Sanchez had served as head coach and dean of students since 2015.

“I am grateful for all the opportunities Bishop Gorman has given me over the years and proud of what we accomplished as a program,” Sanchez said in a statement. “It is best at this time for me to step away while I consider other opportunities.”

During his time at the helm of the Gaels, Sanchez led the team to four-straight state championships from 2015-2018. That run came to an end in what has been called the “biggest upset in state football history,” when Liberty High School knocked off Bishop Gorman in the 2019 Desert Region Championship.

Athletic Director Grant Rice says the school begin the search for a replacement immediately.