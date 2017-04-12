Bishop Gorman alum & Gonzaga standout Collins declares for NBA Draft

Gonzaga basketball officials announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that freshman center Zach Collins has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft. Collins will not hire an agent, but intends to hire one at a later date.

“This was a significant decision for my family and me,” Collins said. “It was definitely one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. I just want to thank everyone at Gonzaga, especially the coaching staff and my teammates. This season was special and something I will never forget. It was the most fun year of my life. I want to thank all of the Zag fans for all of their support and passion. I’ll always be proud to be a Zag.”

Collins had a tremendous season averaging 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2016-17 campaign making 65.2 percent of his shots from the field, which ranked him third best percentage in a single season in the schools history. He also named Second Team All-West Coast Conference and to the WCC’s All-Freshman Team after averaging 10.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks (2nd in the WCC) per game during conference play.

Collins was the first-ever McDonald’s All-American to commit to Gonzaga after a successful career at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.