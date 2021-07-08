Big3 basketball hits Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ice Cube is back and he’s bringing his basketball buddies with him. The Big3 basketball tournament begins at the Orleans Arena Saturday July 10. A number of former NBA players and top college players fill out the roster on the teams competing for the title. Ron Futrell of 8NewsNow spoke with Enemies coach Gilbert Arenas and the top draft pick in the league, Isaiah Austin about the tournament returning to Las Vegas.

Big3 basketball took last season off because of Covid fears. CLICK HERE for tickets and game information.