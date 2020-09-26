Bettors hope to continue hot streak going into week 3 of the NFL season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are hoping to keep their record perfect at New England this weekend.

Vegas sportsbooks on the other hand aren’t going on a perfect record. In fact, bettors seem to be doing well early on in the season.

Through week three of the NFL season, the sports books are having to make a lot of adjustments, because of all the injuries in the NFL.

“We always have a lot of injuries over the course of the season but it’s been kind of odd this year. It seems like we’re getting them early,” said Jeff Stoneback, director of trading with BetMGM. “I don’t know if that’s because we didn’t have any preseason games and in getting in shape or anything but it does make it more difficult for us, obviously when a quarterback goes out, you know, or key wide receiver or something but it does make it difficult.”

Now through the first two weeks of the NFL season the bettors have been winning. Last week, 13 favorites covered the point spread and bettors like playing favorites.

One underdog that won outright was the Raiders on Monday night. This week, the Raiders are underdogs once again at New England.

“The Raider money came in yesterday. We were at six, and drove the line down to five. We have had some money coming in on the favorite now we’re back up to five and a half but very exciting,” Stoneback said. “We’ve got our undefeated Raiders going to the inside Cam Newton in New England, this atmosphere in the book last Monday was unbelievable. We haven’t had a Monday night like that. The book was full of Raider fans and everything.”

