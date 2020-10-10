‘Believe in Bey,’ Las Vegas standout prepares for NBA Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas’ own Tyler Bey has waited, wished and worked for the NBA Draft. He has had interviews with 24 teams and is preparing to be a pro in the city that made him.

Through the thousands of shots and millions of thoughts, Tyler Bey has believed in one dream. After 5 months of delays, the NBA Draft is set for November 18. The interviews, workouts and meet and greets have been virtual, but the preparation has been real and relentless.

Tyler Bey is so “Las Vegas,” his 702 home is etched on his calf. When he is drafted into the NBA, he’ll follow in the highflying footsteps of local legends Troy Brown and Zach Collins, and he will tattoo his city on the NBA map.

