Battle for Vegas celebrity softball returns July 24

The Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center and hosted by Reilly Smith returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin® on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The star-studded charity softball event gives fans the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause. The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes and celebrities, led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and friends vs. Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Raider Marcus Allen and friends.

The roster for Team Reilly includes Captain Reilly Smith and current Vegas Golden Knights members Ryan Reaves, Brayden McNabb, Cody Glass, Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar and Zach Whitecloud, former Vegas Golden Knights Erik Haula (currently with Nashville Predators) and Nate Schmidt (currently with Vancouver Canucks), and Pro Baseball Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.

The roster for Team Marcus includes Captain Marcus Allen and current Las Vegas Raiders members Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Johnathan Abram, Maxx Crosby, Henry Ruggs, Willie Snead, Foster Moreau, Damon Arnette, and former Raider and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown.

New to the lineup is the addition of a post-game fireworks show that will occur at approximately 9 p.m.

A one-hour TV special about this year’s game will air on KTNV Channel 13 on Saturday, August 7 from 7pm – 8pm. Additional replays will be broadcast on AT&T SportsNet and Cox Cable’s YurView Channel 14 here in Las Vegas, as well as replays running in the Los Angeles market on KDOC.

The game beneficiary is the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, with proceeds benefitting Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Ackerman Center, Nevada’s leading nonprofit provider of clinical​, support, and vocational programs and services to families affected by autism; and Miracle League Las Vegas, the local chapter of a national organization that provides opportunities to children with special needs to play baseball, regardless of their disability. Team Reilly and VGK friends will play for Miracle League, while Team Marcus and Raiders friends will play for Grant A Gift Autism Foundation, Ackerman Center. The initial event launched in 2019 and raised over $136,000 for local nonprofits.

Gates open on Saturday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. The Home Run Derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark, making it a perfect one-stop for a family-friendly night out. America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet will sing the National Anthem. Other confirmed entertainers include the Vegas Vivas, DJ Green, along with mascots Chance, Buckets, Spruce the Goose, and Aviator will also make appearances.

Tickets for the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game are available online at Ticketmaster.com https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/17005ABBD57F59E1 or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office. General ticket prices begin at $40. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available. For more information about group tickets or sponsorship opportunities, contact James Sullivan at james@lasvegasagency.com, or visit BattleforVegas.com.