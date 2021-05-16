Baller since birth: Hometown star skips college, signs with NBA G League team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronado senior guard Jaden Hardy became the first local public school basketball player to skip college and turn pro.

He made the announcement in the most Las Vegas way possible — a private party at Drais Night Club with a view of The Strip and the vision of a star.

His game attracts a crowd like his name flashes proud in the marquee.

Jaden Hardy, the nation’s #1 guard, turned pro tonight. @nbagleague is a grown man sport, but he’s as ready as anyone. Sunday night on @8NewsNow , a feature on his announcement w/ his boyhood basketball hero Rip Hamilton coming to Las Vegas to congratulate him. @JadenHardy1 pic.twitter.com/KPiOgqm2rc — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) May 16, 2021

We are told to prepare for the job you want not the one you have. Jaden Hardy has been a baller since birth.

This weekend Jaden was surrounded by friends and family, and then it got epic. Hardy’s boyhood basketball hero — Rip Hamilton — flew to Las Vegas to congratulate him.

The NBA G-League is a grown man game, but the three-time all-star and NBA champion says the league should brace themselves.

It was a day Hardy fantasized about, but also fought to make a reality.

Jaden’s journey glimmered in the lights of Las Vegas. Now, he is ready to find his place among the best on the planet.