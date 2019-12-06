Aviators President Don Logan named Minor League Executive of the Year

In this, March 28, 2019, photo, Don Logan, president of the Las Vegas Aviators, stands in front of a new baseball park in Las Vegas. Logan spent years trying to get a new minor league ballpark in this gambling city. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a huge honor for one Las Vegas Aviators executive. President Don Logan has been named the Minor League Executive of the Year for the 2019 season by Baseball America.

Logan was a driving force behind the unveiling of the Aviators’ crown jewel this season — the brand new Las Vegas Ballpark. The ballpark was previously named Ballpark of the Year for 2019 by Ballpark Digest.

“This was the toughest thing I’ve ever tackled. This was two full years, all day, every day. I’m talking seven days a week, something was going on with the ballpark,” Logan said. “My wife, she didn’t see much of me the last couple years. She’s a superstar.”

Logan’s award is just one in a long list of accolades for the Aviators this season including: Manager of the Year, Ballpark of the Year, along with an 83-win season and a division title.