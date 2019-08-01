Aviators Highlights July 30, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Aviators (as Reyes de Plata) lost to New Orleans 8-7 on Tuesday July 30, 2019. These are the highlights from the game.

The Aviators are beginning a 7 game home stand. After games with New Orleans they will play 4 games beginning Friday against the LA Dodgers AAA affiliate, Oklahoma City.

The Aviators are 2 games out of first place in the PCL Pacific South, trailing El Paso.

The Aviators play their games at the new Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. Recently it was rated as the #1 ballpark in Minor League Baseball