Aviators drop game two, series tied 1-1

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KLAS) — Coming off a solid win over the Rivercats in the first game of the postseason, the Aviators could not jump out to a 2-0 lead in the series. They dropped game two 8-6, knotting the series at one game apiece.

Sacramento busted the game open in the third inning, piling on five runs, but Las Vegas would not go away. Behind four home runs, the team climbed back into the game, but couldn’t squeeze out the win.

Skye Bolt tallied his second home run of the young postseason in the loss. Dustin Fowler, Cameron Rupp and Mikey White also brought the power with homers of their own.

The Aviators are now headed back home. Game three is set for Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.