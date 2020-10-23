Approval announced for limited number of UNLV fans at Allegiant Stadium games, starting with Oct. 31 home opener

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV announced it has received approval for a limited number of fans at Allegiant Stadium football games.

According to UNLV Athletics, the plan to allow a limited number of fans at its home football games at Allegiant Stadium this season was approved by the Southern Nevada Health District as well as the state of Nevada’s Department of Business & Industry, the department announced Friday.

The plan was approved at 3% of the stadium’s capacity starting with the football home-opener game at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 31

Approval Announced For Limited Number Of Fans At @unlvfootball at @AllegiantStadm



SNHD & state of Nevada's department of Business & Industry approved plan at 3% of stadium's capacity starting with football home-opener on Oct. 31



More info ➡️ https://t.co/UpbX9atNkz#BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/PCAWGSdqaC — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 23, 2020

Although the Governor’s directive for gatherings at stadiums does allow for up to 10% capacity, to comply with restrictions requiring independent section zones of 250 people or less, separated by at least 25 feet that operate and function separately without attendees leaving their zones, UNLV is limited to 3% of capacity which equates to 2,000 patrons.

UNLV’s home-opener for the 2020 season is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Allegiant Stadium.

SAFETY MEASURES

Game attendees must be:

Screened upon entry

Wear face coverings

Maintain social distance

Follow other health and safety protocols.

“We appreciate the work of the Southern Nevada Health District and the state of Nevada throughout this process,” said UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois.

“We have been in constant communication with both entities as well as with Allegiant Stadium to interpret the guidelines with respect to specific facility capabilities. The health and safety of everyone involved, both on the field and in the stands, is our primary concern, and although attendance will be limited, we can’t wait to get our season started and look forward to next Saturday’s historic home-opener in Allegiant Stadium.”

A limited number of single-game tickets will be available for purchase to Rebel Athletic Fund members who are current football season ticket holders, with priority point order determining selections.

Details on the priority point system may be found by clicking here.

“Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for the season and I want to remind everyone to continue to promote personal responsibility and to follow all-important safety protocols, including the wearing of masks,” added Reed-Francois.

Ticket pricing starts at:

$110 for the UNR game on October 31

$110 for the Boise State game on December 4

$88 for the Fresno State on November 7

$88 for the Wyoming game on November 27

Please note, the information provided with the announcement states premium customers, including those in Suites and VVIP areas, will remain season ticket holders for 2020 and will not be required to purchase tickets on a single-game basis.

Also, parking will be assigned to eligible Rebel Athletic Fund donors based off zone seating location.

The approval is for UNLV’s first two games at Allegiant Stadium. Plans for games that occur after November 14 must be resubmitted.