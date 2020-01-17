Raiders say Allegiant Stadium opening on schedule despite reports of roof concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are no concerns about the opening of Allegiant Stadium this summer. The Raiders addressed those concerns about the roof at today’s stadium authority board meeting.

The stadium is 198 days away from completion. Work began on the $2 billion project two years ago this month, and today, it is 80 percent complete.

The big cable lift, which was on hold for 60 days while teams of engineers studied stressed bolts on a single joint, is now underway. They started lifting the roofing cables three days ago, and as we reported then, this project is on schedule for completion this July.

“It’s important to remember that even though we suspended that lift of the cable net system, that doesn’t trigger a delay in the completion of the project because the tasks that are dependent on the cable next being in place have lots of time before they’re needed to be completed,” said Don Web, the stadium’s chief operating officer.

“We try to use the stadium meeting as an opportunity to address everything that is going on, and when there is erroneous information, we have to correct it,” noted Raiders President Marc Badain.

The unique ETFE roofing material will be completed in late May, and 2,000 construction workers are on site six days a week.