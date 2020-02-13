Allegiant Stadium could open with Real Madrid, Barcelona

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) argues with Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 2, 2019. (Photo by CURTO DE LA TORRE / AFP) (Photo credit should read CURTO DE LA TORRE/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The much anticipated event that might open the Allegiant Stadium could very well be a soccer match between two giant European professional soccer teams and famous rivals — Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, according to the Washington Post.

The matchup or El Clásico as it is more popularly known, is said to be in discussions with promoters pitching it as the first sporting event at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. However, according to the report, it also states other venues are being considered including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles also scheduled to open later this summer.

As it stands, these two teams have faced each other 243 times, excluding exhibition games, and the FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has been the top scorer with 26 goals helping lead Barcelona to have the most wins to date.

This would not be Barcelona and Real Madrid’s first matchup in the U.S., but if the game takes place, it would be the second time these bitter rivals face each other on U.S. land.

8 News Now reached out to AEG Entertainment, but they did not return a message.