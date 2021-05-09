All roads lead home: 13 months after suicide attempt, Drew Robinson takes the field at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Drew Robinson takes the field, we know he may make it back to Major League Baseball or he may not.

Either way it won’t be the challenge of his lifetime.

He is a resilient reminder that anyone can struggle and hurt, and they can also overcome.

His story hits hard because it hits home. Las Vegas is the setting of the Drew Robinson rise, the rock bottom and the return.

13 months after a suicide attempt was thankfully not meant to be, Drew Robinson gets a hit in a professional baseball game. It happened in his hometown of Las Vegas.

This comeback story means so much to so many. @Drewrobbb pic.twitter.com/WTgtQAkSYK — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) May 9, 2021

In April of 2020, hopelessness and depression landed Robinson in a hospital bed.

The suicide attempt was miraculously not meant to be.

UMC and UNLV doctors repaired him, and the community restored him.

The ball player who lost an eye saw a vivid purpose as a global advocate for mental health and a baseball comeback.

There were serious doubts whether Robinson could reclaim a career, but clearly this Las Vegan has mastered the art of beating the odds.

The story is cinematic, but the strike outs still sting.

So, when the new Drew rocked his first hit, do you think it was rewarding?

Hell yes it was.

Thirteen months after he tried to end it all, we are all better for Drew Robinson’s brave new beginning.