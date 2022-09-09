CHICAGO — Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Chicago Sky 72-63 in the decisive fifth game of the WNBA semifinals on Thursday night.

The Sun advance to play the Aces in the WNBA Finals starting Sunday at Michelob Ultra Arena (Noon, ABC).

Connecticut finished on an 18-0 run to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining. All Sun starters scored in double figures.

Chicago was attempting to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02. Kahleah Copper led the Sky with 22 points. The Sky beat the Sun last season in the semifinals, so Connecticut players relished in their victory.

“We come up here every year and Chicago kicks our (butt),” Sun forward DeWanna Bonner said of the Sky, who swept all four regular-season meetings.

As for meeting the top-seeded Aces in the Finals, Sun coach Curt Miller is excited about the opportunity.

“There will be a new champion in this league,” Miller said. “There will be a first-time franchise champion. There will be a new coach, once again, that will be a first-time champion.”

Miller called the Sun’s fourth quarter performance “historic,” but he is well aware his team will be underdogs in the Finals.

“Not many people will pick us against Vegas either, and that’s OK,” Miller said. “We’re going to prepare and try to make it a Connecticut Sun style of game.”