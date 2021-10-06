Aces rout Mercury 93-76 to even WNBA semifinals at 2-all

Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith vies for the ball with Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces used a massive third-quarter run to beat the Phoenix Mercury 93-76, evening the WNBA semifinals at 2-all.

The Aces got off to a good start for the first time in three games and ran away from the Mercury with a 26-2 run to start the third quarter. A’Ja Wilson bounced back a shaky Game 3 with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Kelsey Plum scored 20 points and Las Vegas shot 11 of 22 from 3 to set up a decisive Game 5 Friday in Las Vegas.

The winner faces the Chicago Sky after they took out the Connecticut Sun in four games. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 14 points each to lead Phoenix.