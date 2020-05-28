Raiders Fan Day: A look at the Las Vegas Raiders’ new Henderson training facility

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to move into their new Henderson practice facility! It’s a mammoth of a building that’s hard to miss on St. Rose Parkway near the Henderson Executive Airport.

The Raiders plan to be working out of the building by next month, depending on when the NFL opens its team offices.

Former Raider quarterback Jay Schroeder joined 8 News Now to talk about the new facility.

Here are a few numbers about it:

Coast $75 million

55-acre complex

300 people will work in it

Three outdoors fields, 2 and a half indoor fields

150 seat theatre where football players will watch game film

One Cafe open to the public

Going into this season, the Raiders were planning mini camp in Napa, California, in the middle of June, then training camp also in Napa beginning the end of July. But with California still in a serious lockdown, those camps could be moving to Henderson.