8 Sports Now highlights for Monday, Jan. 25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world will be watching on Feb. 7 when Super Bowl LV kicks off in Tampa Bay. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be led by Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes will be the youngest quarterback to play in two Super Bowl games.

Green Bay fans will also question the decisions that ruined their chances to go to the Super Bowl.

