8 News Now Sports Update for Tuesday, Oct. 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Rebels are rolling into the 2020 season and their optimism remains high with the road opener looming against the San Diego State Aztecs. This Saturday won’t be a typical college football season, but Senior Running Back Charles Williams is grateful to be the offenses main weapon in the backfield. In the following week, the Rebel’s home opener game kicks off Halloween night at 7:30 p.m. against bitter in-state rival Nevada-Reno.

The Raiders are feeling good after a week off to prepare for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. Head coach Jon Gruden knows they will be facing some of the best defenses in the NFL. The front office recently signed David Irving to the practice squad away from the Dallas Cowboys. Daniel Carlson, Raiders Kicker says playing in Las Vegas is different than Oakland, but he is happy to be in Vegas.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in game one of the Series, hoping for the first title in 32 years. Tampa Bay Rays are looking for their first-ever World Series title.