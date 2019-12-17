4 UNLV football players suspended, 1 reprimanded after violating Mountain West sportsmanship rule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mountain West Conference suspended four UNLV football players and reprimanded another for violating rule 4 of its handbook: sportsmanship. Evan Austrie, Noah Bean, Giovanni Fauolo Sr. and Justin Polu received the punishment for their roles in a postgame altercation on Nov. 30. Steve Jenkins was publicly reprimanded.

Fauolo received a two-game suspension, which will be served at the beginning of the 2020 season. Bean received a one-game suspension and will miss UNLV’s 2020 season opener.

Austrie received a one-game suspension, and Polu received a half-game. The Mountain West says they will defer to UNLV for disciplinary action for the two, as both have exhausted their college eligibility.

