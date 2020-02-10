2-Minute Sports: Monday Feb 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights take to the road, the Aviators single-game tickets go on sale and UNLV basketball has a big game on Wednesday. Ron Futrell of 8 Sports Now has the latest 2-Minute Sports.

The Vegas Golden Knights are on the edge of qualifying for a playoff spot. They are one point out of being tied for first place in the Pacific Division, but the standings are so tight that they are 4 points away from missing the playoffs. The Knights play Tuesday at Minnesota and Thursday they are home against the St. Louis Blues.

Single-game tickets are on sale now for the Aviators second season at Las Vegas Ballpark. The season begins April 9th against Albuquerque.

UNLV Mens Basketball is home against Nevada on Wednesday. This will be a key match up in the Mountain West standings.