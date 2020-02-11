2 Minute Sports: Tues. February 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Ron Futrell of 8 Sports Now with his 2 Minute Sports for Tuesday February 11, 2020. Vegas Golden Knights prepare for a game tonight at Minnesota. Also, today marks the 30th anniversary of the Buster Douglas upset of Mike Tyson and the 5th anniversary of the death of legendary Rebel Basketball Coach Jerry Tarkanian.

The Knights are right on the edge of being at the top of the Pacific Division, but also being out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pacific Division is that close right now. This is a key match up tonight at Minnesota. The Wild traded one of their top players, Las Vegan Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

On February 11, 1990 Buster Douglas shocked the boxing world with his 10th round knockout of Mike Tyson in Japan and this date also marks 5 years since legendary UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian passed away.