2 Min Sports: Wednesday Feb. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Vegas Golden Knights fall to Minnesota last night, 4-0 and the Runnin’ Rebels get ready for Nevada tonight at home. Ron Futrell has details in today’s 2 Minute Sports.

The Knights struggled on the penalty kill last night at Minnesota giving up 3 power-play goals to the Wild. The Knights were shut out for the third time this season, first time on the road. They return home for their next five games beginning Thursday against the defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues.

The Runnin’ Rebels have a key match up tonight against the Nevada Wolf Pack. It’s a 7:00pm start at the Thomas and Mack Center. The Rebels have three weeks left in their season before they begin play in the Mountain West Tournament.