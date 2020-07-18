1919 pandemic disrupted Stanley Cup Final due to train ride

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – With the NHL Playoffs delayed because of fears of Coronavirus, this is not the first time the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been affected by a pandemic.

More than a hundred years ago, the ‘’Spanish flu’’ hit during the playoffs. There’s a new book out, “1919 – The Search for Mankind’s Greatest Killer.” Author Ken Rosen talks about how the pandemic then affected sports, especially the Stanley Cup Final between Seattle and Montreal. The Canadians got sick during a train ride to the west coast cancelling the final.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.