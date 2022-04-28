LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dozen Clark County School District students were selected to participate in the NFL Draft pick ceremony held in Las Vegas starting Thursday. Six will help introduce the 15th pick for the Philadelphia Eagles; the other six will help give out jerseys and caps to those first-rounders.

Liberty High School football player Isaiah Hampton is among the students selected.

“I can’t believe I got the opportunity. I’m very excited. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity,” Hampton said.

Hampton is heading to Minnesota to play football.

“One of my dreams is to come to the NFL and play for one of the teams,” Hampton said.

In addition to participating in the exciting event, Hampton said NFL Draft organizers told him that he and the other 11 students selected would be getting a brand new pair of shoes.