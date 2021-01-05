Local architect speaks about the motivation behind the new hockey-inspired artwork outside Henderson’s Lifeguard Arena

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Hockey artwork is now displayed outside of the Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. It’s the city’s way of revamping the Downtown Water Street Plaza. 8 News NOW spoke with the architect about the concept and what they hope it brings to downtown Henderson.

“The whole idea was to have these sticks as an Instagram spot for people down here as you pass through the portal,” said Architect, Windom Kimsey.

The artwork wasn’t a spur of the moment design plan. The City of Henderson actually came up with the idea to have a competition to revamp the newly imagined Water Street Plaza in the Downtown area.

The design concept has been over a year in the making, and with the new association with the Silver Knights, who’s tied to the Vegas Golden Knights, the city wanted a way to connect the two.

“The idea that we came up with was to have a design-built competition so that we could merge these two projects together and get the best and brightest ideas out there to get our work done at the same time as the Lifeguard Arena,” said Facilities Manager for the City of Henderson, Troy Westover.

The hockey artwork was built by a local artist in Henderson. Another neat aspect of this artwork is the concrete hockey pucks. They create great seating areas for the public but also prevent vehicles from coming through the area, so they also act as unintentional bollards.

There is currently a LED monitor for Golden and Silver Knights watch parties, and there will soon be shade structures, a splash pad, and a 5,000 square foot grass area for people to hang out.

Parents like Richard Gradillas are thrilled about this new addition.

“The kids love it. When they see the artwork and the hockey sticks and all that, they gravitate to it and want to take pictures with it,” he said.

The city plans to have everything finished for the revamped plaza by this March.