WATCH: UNLV formally introduces new head football coach Marcus Arroyo to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday at 11 a.m., UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois introduced Marcus Arroyo, the new head coach of UNLV’s football program, to the Las Vegas valley.

Before coming to UNLV, Arroyo, 39, had been with Oregon for three seasons. He has been both the quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach with the Ducks. Oregon won the Pac-12 championship and will meet Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 31: Oregon Ducks Assistant Head Coach Marcus Arroyo looks on during the AdvoCare Classic college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Auburn Tigers on August 31, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

UNLV Athletics says Arroyo is a strong recruiter, and was instrumental in bringing talent into the Ducks’ program. Oregon’s offense is ranked 15th in the nation in scoring this season.

Arroyo is now the 12th head football coach in UNLV’s history.