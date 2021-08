LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The LightsFC loves a good promotion and they are putting together a great one this Friday. Football or Futbol? The LightFC will pay homage to the Las Vegas Raiders with a special promotion involving silver and black jerseys, the Raiderettes, and the Raiders official mascot will be at the match.

The LightsFC take on the LA Galaxy II with a 7:30p.m. start at Cashman Field Friday night.