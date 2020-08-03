Lights prep for game Saturday, National TV game later this month

|August 3, 2020 (Las Vegas, NV) — The United Soccer League announced today that the Las Vegas Lights FC home match on Tuesday, August 25th against Orange County SC will now air on national television via ESPN Deportes (Spanish language), as well as ESPN+ (English language). As a result, the kick-off time has been moved up to 7:00 pm PT (instead of 7:30 PM PT).
“In this unique season with restricted access to fans in-stadium there is obviously an increased number of eyeballs watching sports on television,” said Lights FC Owner & C.E.O. Brett Lashbrook. “Being chosen by ESPN Deportes is something for the club and each of our players to be proud of as it allows Lights FC to be seen in front of a significantly larger audience nationally and internationally via the ESPN family of networks.”
The Lights FC returns to play this weekend at Cashman Field on Saturday, August 8th against San Diego Loyal SC (7:30 pm kick-off; Aired live on ESPN+).