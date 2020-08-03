Lights prep for game Saturday, National TV game later this month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a 140-day unscheduled break in the middle of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Lights FC finally returns to action on Saturday night to start a stretch of 15 matches in 11 weeks.

The match at San Diego Loyal SC is set for 7 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+ and is a rematch of the Lights' last regular season match, which was also coincidentally their first home game of the 2020 season prior to the suspension of sports across the world, on March 7. That match resulted in a 1-1 draw.