Lights pick up MLS player Rashawn Dally from Cincinnati

|Las Vegas (NV) — Las Vegas Lights FC has added forward Rashawn Dally to its roster ahead of its 2020 USL Championship revised schedule, pending league and federation approval.
The Jamaican youth international was selected with the 49th overall pick of the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by FC Cincinnati. On July 6, 2019, he scored his first MLS goal on his third game in the league.
Dally was invited by the Jamaica National Team to their senior camp in March 2018. He has experience in the USL Championship as he was loaned to Memphis 901 FC of the Eastern Conference last season, where he scored one goal in 12 appearances.
Per the Right of Recall incorporated in the loan agreement, FC Cincinnati retains the right to recall their player at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines. In addition to Dally’s arrival on loan, Lights FC has signed defender Jaiden Waggoner, pending league and federation approval. Waggoner recently graduated from Utah Valley University, where he played for four years. He was an undisputed starter in his senior season, coming back to action after missing extended time in 2018 due to injury.
Lights FC's roster is shaping up nicely ahead of its revised 2020 season schedule. The Club will continue updating pertinent information regarding game schedules, fans in attendance, and Health & Safety protocols.