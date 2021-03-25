Lights Football Club announces plans to begin season, with fans

LAS VEGAS – Due to Covid-19 fears, the typical March start of the season for the Lights FC has been postponed to May. They still anticipate playing a 32-match schedule through October (with playoffs in November). The exact schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lights FC season ticket members will be able to attend all home matches this season. Similar to last season, priority access will be given to all season ticket members ahead of the general public to attend every Lights FC home match. Once the schedule is announced, the Club fully intends to submit a comprehensive health & safety plan to the applicable State of Nevada, Clark County & City of Las Vegas health officials for approval.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.

