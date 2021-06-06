Lights FC wins home opener over Tacoma

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Lights FC (1-4-0, 3 points) won its first game of the season over the Tacoma Defiance (2-1-1, 7 points) Saturday evening at Cashman Field.

The Lights’ first goal came in the 19th minute when Cal Jennings received the ball from Álvaro Quezada, dribbled his way through a mob of defenders and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal. The second goal came in the second half on a breakaway by Bryce Duke, who was able to chip it past the keeper Christian Herrera to double the lead and put the match away.

Next up, the Lights FC are home against the San Antonio FC, Friday June 11 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 0 – Las Vegas Lights FC 2

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Venue: Cashman Field

Referee: Joseph Salinas

Weather: Sunny and 102 degrees

SCORING SUMMARY

LV – Cal Jennings (Álvaro Quezada) 19’

LV – Bryce Duke 74’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC – Eric Kinzner 49’ (caution)

LV – Bryce Duke 56’ (caution)

LV – Daniel Crisostomo 90+1’ (caution)

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance – Christian Herrera, Eric Kinzner (Samuel Adeniran 81’), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Tom Brewitt – captain, Ray Serrano, Alex Villanueva (Issa Rayyan 45′), Sota Kitahara, Danny Leyva, Alec Diaz (Randy Mendoza 76’), Ethan Dobbelaere (Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez 57’), Reed Baker-Whiting (Obed Vargas 45’)

Substitutes not used: Conrad Lee, Carlos Anguiano

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Las Vegas Lights FC – Tomas Romero, Mohamed Traore, Tony Leone, Julian Gaines, Alvaro Quezada, Bryce Duke (Cheneye Uche 82’), Frank Daroma, Danny Crisostomo – captain, Christian Torres (Roberto Molina 45’), Daniel Musovski (Daniel Trejo 75’), Cal Jennings (Julián Vázquez 89’)

Substitutes not used: Duncan Turnbull, Diego Rosales, Nathan Sepulveda

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 17

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 11

Saves: 2