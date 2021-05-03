Lights FC to open season Wednesday in Los Angeles

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – OCTOBER 19: Christian Torres #23 of Las Vegas Lights FC looks to dribble past Christopher Wehan #14 and David Estrada #19 of New Mexico United during the second half of their match at Isotopes Park on October 19, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. New Mexico United defeated Las Vegas Lights FC 2-0. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Lights FC’s 2021 season kicks off this week on the road against Los Angeles Galaxy II at 7:30pm PST live on ESPN+. Lights FC looks to start the season strong as part of a four-match road trip before coming to Cashman Field for its home opener on Saturday, June 5th.



Starting its fourth season of existence, Lights FC will feature the debut of new head coach (and former U.S. Men’s National Team star) Steve Cherundolo as well as multiple new players on the roster. Cherundolo, who played for the U.S. Men’s World Cup team in 2006 & 2010, most recently coached in Germany where he completed a successful 16+ year playing career setting a record for an American in that country.

While the match will be Lights FC first of the season, the Galaxy II opened its 2021 campaign on Friday night with a 1-0 loss against Sacramento Republic FC which Lights FC will face next week.

Two New Player Signings: In addition, pending final League and Federation approval, Lights FC announced the signing of two additional new players in Danny Trejo and Julian Gaines. Trejo most recently was a first round selection in the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by Los Angeles FC after a stellar career at Cal State – Northridge. Gaines is signing his first professional contract after a successful career with the U.S. Youth National Team representing the country at both the Under-15 and Under-17 levels.